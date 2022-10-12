Illicit drug a threat to society: Bhagwan

[File Photo]

Churches and Civil Society Organizations should work together with authorities in trying to address the illicit drug epidemic in Fiji.

Pacific Council of Churches General Secretary, Reverend James Bhagwan says the trafficking and use of drugs such as methamphetamine and marijuana are becoming a major threat to society.

He adds that his needs to be dealt with accordingly.

“Particularly churches because they’re working in communities. They’re in the families. If they get a good understanding of the issues surrounding these very important topics, they can then work to address them properly. So we are hoping to work with all our member churches, including the Methodist Church in this.”

Reverend Bhagwan says this will be part of discussions during the Methodist Church annual conference, which is being held this week at Furnival Park in Toorak.