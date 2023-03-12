Hundreds turn up for Holi celebrations

Damodar City in Laucala Bay, Suva was a hive of activity and colours for the annual Holi celebrations.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Courts Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji 2 non-stop Holi Masti celebration brought together people from all walks of life.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Events Manager, Shivneel Maharaj says the event lived up to its hype with entertainment, food and fun.

“I’m very happy with the crowd, the amount of people who have turned up here today at our event and its really going good. We have a foam machine, it’s the biggest Holi event here at Damodar City and there is a lot of crowd here and they’re enjoying themselves. Once in a year we celebrate Holi, it’s the festival of colours and I’m really happy with the turnout today.”

Maharaj says the purpose of the event was to bring Fijians together to celebrate Holi and reflect the true Fijian spirit.