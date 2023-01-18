Huge potential in digital partnership

Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications Manoa Kamikamica with the Indian High Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan [Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport/Facebook]

A number of issues including encouraging foreign direct investments and trading of Fiji’s niche products to India were some of the issues discussed between the Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications and Indian High Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan.

This was during a courtesy call by the Indian High Commissioner this week.

Manoa Kamikamica says this is a testament to the continued strong relationship between the two countries in advancing potential priority areas of cooperation.

He says discussions were also centered on strengthening MSME and cooperative development and potential collaborations in biosecurity, BPO, agriculture, and medicine.

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji says their development partnership is very unique and covers a broad spectrum, such as capacity building, health, education, access to technology, and digital partnership.

“I see a lot of potential in the area of digital partnerships as you would know that India is a world leader in leveraging digital technology for enhancing delivery of public service, it can be in any area whether it is heal;th, education or in any public service and so this I think is an area of promise and I look forward to discussing this with the new leadership but ultimately we will go by what is the requirement here on the ground and we will be happy to partner and progress together.”

The Indian High Commissioner also informed Kamikamica of the continued support of the Government of India in providing scholarship programs as well as customized and specialized training.