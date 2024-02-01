Houses flooded in Vunitogaloa Village

[Source: Josefa Manakiwai]

Around 10 houses in Vunitogaloa Village in Ra were affected by flood waters this morning.

This is according to village head Josefa Manakiwai who says the inundation was a consequence of torrential downpours early this morning.

Manakiwai highlights a critical issue concerning the recent upgrade of a section of the Kings Highway that goes past the village.

He further claims that the absence of a proper culvert, despite the road elevation undertaken two years ago, contributed significantly to the flooding ordeal.



According to the Manakiwai this inadequacy extended its impact to the village church – the first time ever for area to be underwater.



However the village headman says flooding is not new to them, emphasizing the villagers’ resilience in confronting such challenges.



Families affected by flood waters are currently cleaning their homes, as rain has also stopped in the area.