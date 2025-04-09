Homestay demand soar in Yasawa

[Source: Supplied]

The Yasawa Islands are witnessing an increase in demand for homestays, driven by a growing interest in authentic, village-based experiences.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka, says this emerging trend will support local employment and contribute to the government’s broader rural tourism strategy.

He adds that local families offering homestays are benefiting significantly, with tourists willing to pay up to $350 per night for a stay.

“And these are people who are accustomed to staying in five-star resorts in their normal life. These are doctors, these are professionals. All they want to do when they come to Fiji is just sign off, go and live in the village for a couple of days.”

Gavoka highlights tourism as a key solution, providing rural employment and reducing migration to urban centers.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says they are focusing on leveraging homestay experiences.

“We want people to experience. It’s an amazing way of, you know, seeing the real Fiji. So, you know, we’re working hard on that. A lot of the key thing is how we can actually bring those homestays to market.”

The Tourism Ministry plans to expand the homestay model, making it a central part of future tourism offerings.

