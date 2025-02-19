High turbidity levels disrupt water supply

The Water Authority says they will be in a better position by later today to determine when water supply is expected to normalize in the affected areas.

Acting Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says Fijians are experiencing water supply disruptions due to a surge in turbidity levels at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

He says that turbidity levels spiked late yesterday, significantly impacting the plant’s production capacity and leading to a drop in reservoir levels.

Acting Chief Executive Seru Soderberg.

He says a team is currently closely monitoring the raw water turbidity levels.

“Be rest assured that our team at Water Authority Fiji is working around the clock to restore reservoir levels and resume service delivery to each and every one of your households.”

Soderberg says customers in the elevated areas, starting from Dokanaisuva, Colo-i-Suva, Upper Tacirua area, Princess Road, Namadi, Mead road, up Samabula and parts of Waimanu road are still being affected by the low levels encountered at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

“I cannot give an exact time frame as of now, but we would be in a better position later this afternoon into this evening to determine when water supply would most likely be normalized to our customers.”

WAF has implemented several response measures to mitigate the disruption.

Water carting trucks have been deployed to provide alternative water sources to the most severely affected areas.

The authority is also in direct communication with schools to coordinate support and provide updates.

WAF teams are continuously monitoring turbidity levels and adjusting plant operations to maximize production whenever conditions allow.

