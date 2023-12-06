High number of theft and burglary cases filed in court

A number of theft and aggravated burglary-related offenses were filed in the High Court by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution last month.

There were a total of 24 victims in November.

The most common offence type that resulted in victimization was aggravated burglary, followed by aggravated robbery and theft.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $40 to around $15000 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop and minimart burglaries, carjacking, and day and night street robberies.

There were a number of incidents involving multiple offences.

There was one incident where a 28-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 76-year-old woman.

The accused person was also charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with vehicular manslaughter.

The accused person allegedly drove a vehicle in a reckless manner, which caused an accident and resulted in the death of a 49-year-old woman.

The accused person was also charged with dangerous driving and causing grievous harm to a bystander.

A 33-year-old man was charged with an attempt to commit arson, damaging property, and criminal intimidation.

The accused person, allegedly armed with a beer bottle with benzene in it and a hammer, attempted to set fire to the Totogo Police Station and, in the process, damaged a landline and mobile phone, as well as threatened the police officers who tried to restrain him.

A 48-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 12-year-old girl, while in another incident, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 19-year-old woman.

There was one incident where a 36-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 39-year-old man.

The accused person allegedly assaulted the victim with a cane knife after an altercation on his farm.

There was one incident where a 27-year-old man was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of assorted items from a 37-year-old man’s house.

The accused person was also charged with two counts of serious assault and one count of giving false information to a public servant.

A 52-year-old man was charged with arson of a 33-year-old man’s property; however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 53-year-old man was charged with one count of unlawful cultivation of 60 plants of cannabis sativa.

He was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of 176.6 grams of cannabis sativa.