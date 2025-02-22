Help locate missing teens

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are seeking information about two missing teenagers.

Seventeen-year-old Asinate Kotoitotoya and 15-year-old Aminiasi Rogo were reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Kotoitotoya was last seen on the 15th of February 2025 leaving her Newtown home and has since failed to communicate her whereabouts.

Article continues after advertisement

Rogo, on the other hand, was last seen yesterday morning leaving for school, and after he failed to return home as anticipated, a missing person’s report was lodged.

Please call Crimestoppers at 919 or the Southern Division Command Center at 9905529 if you have any information regarding their whereabouts.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link