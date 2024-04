[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

34-year-old Seveci Batirerega has been reported missing at the Rakiraki Police Station.

Police say Batirerega was last seen on Sunday when leaving his home and has not communicated his whereabouts to his family since.

Police are requesting for information on Batirerega’s whereabouts and anyone with any knowledge that can help locate him is requested to call the Western Division Command Center on 9905457.