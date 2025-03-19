Heightened vigilance needed on roads

The Land Transport Authority is calling on all road users, including parents, guardians, school communities, and drivers to remain cautious and mindful of schoolchildren crossing the road.

This is following the tragic road accident in Dreketi, Labasa which has claimed the life of an eight-year-old student.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says according to preliminary police reports, the young student lost his life after allegedly being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that the student suddenly crossed the road after disembarking from a licensed carrier.

Rokosawa says the force of the collision was severe, propelling the child approximately 24 meters from the point of impact before landing on the tar-sealed road.

While expressing his condolences to the grieving family, he emphasized that this tragic event served as a reminder of the need for vigilance and heightened caution on our roads as drivers, pedestrians, and passengers.

He says children are naturally unpredictable, and they may suddenly cross roads without properly assessing the dangers and this is why all drivers must be extra cautious when approaching areas where children are likely to be present.

The current road death toll stands at three compared to 15 for the same period last year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.