Heavy rain warning remain for parts of Fiji

[File Photo]

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, and northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu.

The Eastern parts include Tavua, Rakiraki, Tailevu, Navua, Suva, Nausori, interior Ba-Ra-Naitasiri and Serua-Namosi.

A flash flood alert also remains in force for these areas.

Article continues after advertisement

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Fiji group, with another expected to affect Fiji group from this weekend.

Associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the Northern and Eastern parts of the group until early next week.

This environmental setup is anticipated to produce occasional rain, heavy at times, and few thunderstorms over the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, and northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu.

Conditions are expected to ease from early next week.