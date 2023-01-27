Women’s Ministry creates cancer awareness

Lynda Tabuya [Source: Fiji Government]

Women’s Minister Lynda Tabuya says cervical cancer can be prevented with a comprehensive approach to preventing, screening, and treating.

Tabuya says January is cervical cancer awareness month, and it is a perfect opportunity for the Ministry to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Fiji Cancer Society to raise awareness.

“Cervical Cancer Awareness and Screening Sessions” will help amplify awareness of cervical cancer, which has become one of the leading causes of death and will require a collective effort if we are to fight this deadly disease. “This means addressing inequality, patriarchal structures and institutions, addressing gender-based violence, the right to information, bodily autonomy, integrity, and the right to make decisions about sexual and reproductive health rights issues.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya says the Rights, Empowerment, and Cohesion for Rural and Urban Fijians team under the Ministry will assist in bringing the Cervical Cancer Screening Team closer to communities.

The REACH program, in partnership with the Cervical Cancer Screening Team from the Fiji Cancer Society, the Sai Prema Foundation, and the Save the Children fund, will be present at the Nausori Market from Monday for a week to raise awareness.

Tabuya says despite being a preventable and curable disease, cervical cancer is responsible for a large burden of suffering for women and girls in Fiji and around the world.

She is encouraging women and girls to get screened.