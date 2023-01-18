Shortage of nurses remain a concern

The Fiji nursing association has raised concerns with Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu regarding the shortage of nurses.

Dr. Lalabalavu says they are working on temporary measures and will look into them in the next financial year.

The minister has met with the association and says that he will listen and take on board their issues and try to resolve them in an inclusive manner.

“The shortage of nurses I cannot lie about it, it’s known very well throughout the country and its something going forward which we are working with temporary measures that we will look into in the next financial year.”



The Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu

Meanwhile, the Minister launched magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services at the Oceania Hospital yesterday.

“Congratulations to Oceania for the inclusion of an MRI machine in their services for health care delivery”

He adds that this system provides high-resolution images of internal structures and is safe because it does not use ionizing radiation.

This machine is the second MRI machine in the country and provides the public with an alternative option to the existing facility provided at CWM.