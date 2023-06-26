Medical outreach for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
A 29-member team from the Ministry of Health is conducting a two-week medical outreach in the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group.
According to a ministry statement, the team consists of doctors, dentists, nurses, health inspectors and administrative officers.
The Ministry says the team is conducting medical outreach services such as Non-Communicable Diseases and Communicable Disease screening, cervical and breast cancer screenings, and health awareness on reproductive health and oral health for villages.
[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
The team will cover 29 villages, 22 settlements, 16 schools and 28 hotels and backpacking hostels with a total outreach population target of 8803.
