Medical outreach for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A 29-member team from the Ministry of Health is conducting a two-week medical outreach in the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group.

According to a ministry statement, the team consists of doctors, dentists, nurses, health inspectors and administrative officers.

The Ministry says the team is conducting medical outreach services such as Non-Communicable Diseases and Communicable Disease screening, cervical and breast cancer screenings, and health awareness on reproductive health and oral health for villages.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The team will cover 29 villages, 22 settlements, 16 schools and 28 hotels and backpacking hostels with a total outreach population target of 8803.