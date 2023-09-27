Holistic approach needed to reduce cancer cases: Chan

[File Photo]

With more than 300 women dying from breast, cervical and ovarian cancer annually, this Pinktober, the Fiji Cancer Society wants all Fijians to learn and understand that we all are responsible for reducing the number of cases.

Fiji Cancer Society President, Belinda Chan says awareness of these cancers and remembering all the mothers, sisters, aunts, and friends who have passed on due to cancer is important.

However, she says awareness and their loss are in vain unless it is turned into action.

She says they will be using October to talk about simple changes people can make to their lifestyle and habits that will have a big impact on whether they develop cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

She says it’s not about making major changes, but about learning causes and making small regular changes and then maintaining them.

This year’s Pinktober kicks off with 5-kilometer Pink Walks putting awareness into action in Labasa, Lautoka, Nadi and Suva.