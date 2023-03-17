Deputy PM committed to improving healthcare

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has promised to address the challenges faced by the Health Ministry.

During a meeting with Labasa Divisional Hospital Heads, Doctor Jaoji Vulibeci raised concerns about the hospital’s malfunctioning donated equipment, outdated machines requiring expensive repairs, and staff leaving the Ministry for better-paying jobs and facilities overseas.

In response, Prasad stated that the government is working to streamline bureaucratic processes to ensure clear decision-making and achieve efficiency.

He also highlighted that the government is focused on improving facilities, infrastructure, and living conditions to retain staff and ensure effective service delivery.



The Deputy Prime Minister also visited Dreketi Health Centre, Seaqaqa Health Centre, and Wainikoro Health Centre to gain a better understanding of the healthcare sector’s challenges.

Prasad’s tour in the Northern Division concludes today.