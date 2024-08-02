Campaign to boost child oral health

Heightened advocacy and robust oral health campaigns are essential to promote good oral hygiene, as dental decay remains a significant challenge for children in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Colgate-Palmolive Limited Country Manager Adrian Romanin during his speech at the National Toothbrushing Day event.

Romanin says this year alone, Colgate-Palmolive has distributed 175,877 kits to school students across the country.

He also emphasizes the urgency of proactive measures, and educational initiatives are key to fostering better oral health habits.

“So almost like half of the Pacific islands have incidents of dental caries. So it’s a very, very critical initiative. And like what we’ve identified, it’s important to get into these and start building these habits from early on. Because obviously, that instils the behaviour that you want to see later on in life.

Romanin adds these kits, which include toothbrushes and toothpaste, are part of a broader initiative aimed at instilling regular brushing habits in children.