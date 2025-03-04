Health sector to undergo major strategic overhall

file photo

A new health strategic plan will be formulated this year.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, revealed in Parliament that it will replace the current plan.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the new plan will cover the period from 2026 to 2030.

He states that it will be aligned with the National Development Plan and will incorporate valuable insights and recommendations from the 2024 Health Sector Review.

The Minister adds that the Ministry will soon commence an evaluation of its strategic and operational actions over the last 15 years.

He stresses that this is an important exercise, as it will lay the groundwork for the National Health Summit scheduled for June this year.

Dr Lalabalavu further states that, to strengthen their commitment, the Ministry will enhance its monitoring, evaluation, and learning activities.

He says this will ensure improved service delivery and that decision-making processes are firmly rooted in data-driven insights.

