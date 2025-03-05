HA to build 200 homes, develop 362 lots

file photo

The Housing Authority is expected to construct 200 prefabricated housing units and develop 362 residential lots to provide much-needed housing solutions and expand homeownership opportunities across the country.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa says these units are expected to be constructed this year.

Nalumisa says five public-private partnership projects were initiated aimed at increasing first-time homeownership rates and reducing formal settlements over the next decade.

He says these projects were planned for Nepani, Davuilevu, Wainibuku, Tavakubu, Lautoka, and Tavua.

However, the projects were proving to be financially unmanageable.

He says the cabinet, in its decision in January this year, resolved to transfer the management of these projects back to the Housing Authority.

“As part of its ongoing initiative, the Housing Authority is set to construct more houses and has issued a call for expression of interest on February 5th, 2025, inviting developers to submit proposals for three distinct house models: prefabricated, one duplex, and thirdly, strata units.”

Nalumisa says the Ministry is collaborating closely with relevant agencies to finalize the rent-to-own policy, which aims to further facilitate this important transition.

