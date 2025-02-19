Govt to pay Bainimarama $2,000 for filing delays

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

The High Court has ordered the Fijian government to pay former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama $2,000 for failing to file documents on time in his case seeking unpaid gratuity, pension, and other entitlements.

The government has been given until February 28 to submit its affidavit verifying the list of documents. If it fails to meet this deadline, an additional $4,000 penalty will be imposed.

During the court proceedings, State lawyer Tevita Cagilaba admitted that the Attorney-General’s Office had not filed the required documents due to delays in gathering information from various ministries. He requested a seven-day extension, arguing that the State wanted to ensure all relevant documents were presented properly.

Bainimarama’s lawyer objected, highlighting that the State had already missed multiple deadlines.

She highlighted that 106 days had passed since the court initially ordered the documents to be filed, and further delays were hindering the case’s progress.

The lawyer also criticized the government for failing to formally apply for an extension and instead making verbal submissions in court.

After hearing both sides, the court ruled that the government must pay Bainimarama $2,000 for failing to adhere to court directions.

