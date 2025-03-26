Govt empowers Tailevu youth with business tools

[ Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

The youth of Uluiloli Village in Tailevu received brush cutters from the government yesterday.

These youths are contracted by the China Railway Group for grass-cutting services in the Rewa Division, earning more than $4,000 every fortnight.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says by providing additional tools, it will enable young people to expand their business and increase their income.

He says this is real empowerment, supporting youth entrepreneurship, creating opportunities, and building economic resilience in our rural communities.

