Government intensifies efforts to improve living standards

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government has intensified its efforts over the past two years to improve the standard of living for all citizens, focusing on key areas such as housing, sanitation, and access to essential services.

Rabuka says significant initiatives have been implemented to provide adequate housing, food, and water to communities across the nation.

He also highlighted the Rural Water and Sanitation Policy, which prioritizes access to clean drinking water, basic sanitation, and improved hygiene facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“The government continues to administer existing social protection programs, such as the Family Assistance Scheme, Care and Protection Allowance, Disability Allowance Scheme, Child Protection Allowance, Social Pension Scheme, and the Transport Assistance Scheme Voucher Program”

He adds that they have increased investment in infrastructure, ensuring the provision of clean and safe water, expanded access to electricity, and enhanced health and education services.