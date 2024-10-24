Government commits to housing revitalization

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Coalition Government through the Ministry of Housing is steadfast in its commitment to shaping Fiji’s housing landscape through immaculate strategy planning and policy formulation.

This was highlighted by Minister Maciu Nalumisa at the first Symposium for Revitalising Informal Settlements and their Environments.

Nalumisa says the objective of the RISE program is to improve basic sanitation services in our communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this will improve the overall health and well-being of the residents and is supported and implemented by Monash University.

He states that the RISE program aims to eliminate the risk of exposure to contamination or reduce the community’s risk to exposure to contamination by at least 80 percent.

One million dollars in funding has been approved for the fiscal year 2023-2024 and an additional one million dollars in the 2024-2025 budget for this project.

Nalumisa says the RISE operations are closely aligned with Fiji’s commitment to the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly SDG 11 which aims to ensure cities and human settlements are inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable and is also enshrined in Section 35 of the Fiji Constitution.