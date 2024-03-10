Goundar Shipping’s LP 3 towed to Suva

[Source: Supplied]

Gounder Shipping’s maritime vessel, Lomaiviti Princess 3, has experienced some mechanical issues and is currently being towed to Suva by Lomaiviti Princess 7.

The vessel was en route to Suva after departing from Vunisea Jetty around 7 last night.

A statement on Goundar Shipping Services’ Facebook page indicates that the vessel, originally scheduled to arrive at Suva jetty at 10 last night, is now expected to arrive at 2 pm today.

The passengers of the vessel include the Malolo Skipper Cup team.

FBC News understands the vessel, Lomaiviti Princess 3, bound for Vunisea Jetty in Kadavu last Friday, also encountered mechanical issues, causing delays in its journey.

The vessel was unable to sail for several hours during the trip to Vunisea.

Additionally, upon reaching Vunisea, passengers destined for Kavala were instructed to disembark and were provided with only four gallons of premix to facilitate their transportation to Kavala jetty.

A person who wishes to remain anonymous says many passengers who were supposed to disembark at Kavala expressed dissatisfaction with Goundar Shipping’s services, as they were unexpectedly required to find their own means of transportation from Vunisea to Kavala.