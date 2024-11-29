Goundar Shipping ship removed from reef

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says a situation report from Goundar Shipping Limited confirms that the LP7 has been successfully removed from a reef in the Lau waters.

The Goundar Shipping Limited vessel, LP VII, ran aground on the Cakova Reef near Moala Island on Wednesday evening.

There were 245 passengers and 33 crew members on the ship when the incident occurred.

MSAF says divers have inspected the vessel’s hull and reported no significant damage to the ship.

It says some passengers were dropped off at Matuku.

MSAF continues to closely monitor the situation and assures the public that safety remains the top priority, and are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the grounding.

Goundar Shipping vessels have been involved in a number of incidents over the past few years.

In January this year, MSAF CEO Joeli Cawaki met with Goundar Shipping executives to discuss safety and maintenance issues after two vessels – made the news for power failure and for striking a reef.

In April this year, one of its vessels, Lomaiviti Princess 9, hit a reef in waters off Vanuabalavu, Lau.

In October last year, another vessel, LP11, ran aground in waters off Levuka.