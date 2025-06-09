Global uncertainty shaping Fijis choices

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has warned that global volatility and technological change are reshaping Fiji’s future.

In his opening address to Parliament, he highlighted economic instability, geopolitical tensions and climate change as major forces influencing national decision-making.

“These forces are beyond our control, but nonetheless, they determine the choices we must make as a nation.”

The President says artificial intelligence and technological shifts are transforming labour markets, while global shocks continue to test the resilience of small island developing states like Fiji.

He also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to regional peace.

“The Pacific should not be an arena for conflict, rivalry, or militarization. Rather, the Pacific should remain a region defined by dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect.”

He says Pacific solidarity remains critical for shared prosperity and security.

