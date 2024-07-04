Global trend continues to impact media

The 2024 Pacific Media Conference in Suva today

As society navigates rapid advances in artificial intelligence and geopolitical upheavals, the media sector grapples with financial ravages from digital disruption and the enduring impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been highlighted by USP Journalism Associate Professor Shailendra Singh during the 2024 Pacific Media Conference in Suva today.

Singh says the smallness and isolation of the region offer no protection from these global trends, which pose unprecedented risks to our media sector.

He says the three-day conference aims to facilitate discussions and provide deeper insights into the problems faced in the media sector in search of solutions.

“Among other things this signifies a major boost in Pacific media research. That is the main purpose of the conference for two major reasons, the Pacific media sector is under-researched to begin with, and the sector is in the throes of profound changes and challenges.”

Over 100 participants are attending the conference, with over 50 speakers elaborating on key issues.

The three-day conference will end on Saturday.