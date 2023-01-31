Fuel and LPG prices to decrease

[File Photo]

The prices of fuel and LPG will decrease across the board starting tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says motor spirits will now cost $2.62 per liter. This is a decrease from $2.76.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says Premix will sell for $2.44, down from $2.58.

The new price for Kerosene will be $2.10 a litre, this is a decrease of 0.15 cents.

Abraham says Diesel will retail at $2.82.

He adds that a 4.5kg Cylinder will be $15.09. This is a decrease from $16.01 and Abraham says the prices of Cylinder are VAT exempt.

12kg Cylinder will sell at $40.24.

Abraham says Bulk will sell for $3.10 (VEP), while Autogas will retail for $2.06 (VIP).