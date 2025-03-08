From manager to farmer

Zabeen Rukshar Khan’s decision to leave her glamorous career as a manager at a well-known café to become a goat farmer may seem unconventional, but for the 29-year-old, it has become her true passion.

After spending four years in the hospitality industry interacting with people from all walks of life, Khan was hit hard by the effects of the 2019 pandemic, which led her to leave her job.

Coming from a farming background, Khan’s husband suggested she explore agriculture, and though she was initially reluctant, she took the leap.

The transition was not easy; however, she now finds the work rewarding.

“I was challenging at first I would say it was a little de motivating, because you have this glamorous job and all of the sudden you’re running after some wild animals”

Despite the difficulties, she found fulfillment in the work, realizing that happiness comes with its own set of challenges.

Caring for goats—who have different needs in rainy, cold weather compared to dry conditions—reminded her of nurturing a child.

Today, Khan is not only a certified farmer, but also a wedding planner.

Her advice to women? “Take a shot, take a leap of faith,” citing that women can do anything they set their minds to.

“Take shot, take a leap of faith, I think any women can do it if they put their heart into it. It is not all hard labour, I think the nurturing habit that women have is very important when you’re having livestock because it really comes in hand because you’re going to care for these animal and it’s a rewarding experience.”

Khan’s hard work has earned her a spot as one of the recipients of the Women in Agriculture award—an achievement she dedicated to her husband and those who continuously supported her.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Khan is a true embodiment of courage, representing all women who have made bold choices to break into industries traditionally dominated by men.

