From four percent to more: Gavoka

The Northern Division currently receives only four percent of Fiji’s total visitor arrivals each year.

Currently, destinations like Nadi, Denarau, Yasawa, Mamanuca, and the Coral Coast dominate the tourism landscape in Fiji, which can also be achieved by Vanua Levu in years to come.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says increasing this number is a key priority for the Ministry, aiming to match the 80 percent of tourists that choose the Western Division as their destination.

He says that the Ministry’s NaVualiku program aims to unlock the potential in economic growth while remaining committed to environmental stewardship, as the natural environment is one of Fiji’s greatest assets that needs to be preserved for future generations.

“The NaVualiku Program is not just a project; it is a vision for the future. A vision where our beautiful islands are not only a paradise for visitors but also a thriving hub of economic activity and cultural richness. This program embodies our commitment to creating a sustainable and prosperous future for all Fijians.”

Gavoka also emphasizes the commitment to consider proper infrastructure that will be essential for future development and increase tourism in the Northern Division.

Meanwhile, tourism remains strong, with nearly 100,000 visitors arriving in July and over 94,000 in August, reinforcing its vital role in Fiji’s economy.