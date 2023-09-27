FRCS expects a new CEO by October

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is hopeful that a new chief executive will be appointed by the end of next month.

Executive Chair Malakai Naiyaga says they appointed KPMG to advertise for the position, and it’s currently in the shortlisting processing stage.

He says they are hoping that the interviews will be completed in the next three weeks.

Naiyaga confirms they are looking at appointing a local CEO.

The position has been vacant following the resignation of Mark Dixon in July.