France assists Fiji in disaster preparedness

[Source: Republic Of Fiji Navy/ Facebook]

France has pledged its support to help Fiji strengthen disaster preparedness and response capabilities, particularly in the face of natural disasters like tropical cyclones.

French Navy Captain Eric Zundel says it is important to enhance regional disaster response measures as Fiji braces for the possibility of one or two tropical cyclones passing through its Exclusive Economic Zone during the current season.

Zundel is the captain for French naval vessel D’Entrecasteaux which was in the country for few days and is currently conducting monitoring exercises in the Pacific region.

[Source: Republic Of Fiji Navy/ Facebook]

He adds their French naval patrol boat will also be able provide vital supplies to remote islands in case of an emergency.

“And we are also able to bring water and fuel and to provide it to another ship, to an island if needed. And we are also able with our own craft to disembark without berthing any supplies.”



[Source: Republic Of Fiji Navy/ Facebook]

Zundel says this effort allows countries to share resources and expertise when disaster strikes.



[Source: Republic Of Fiji Navy/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, French patrol boats in the region are also supporting Fiji’s efforts to combat illegal fishing activities.