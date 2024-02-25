FRA investigation to be referred to FICAC

The alleged misuse of funds by the previous Fiji Roads Authority board is set to undergo further investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau confirmed this to FBC News.

Tuisawau states that he has reviewed the audit report and referred it back to the new board for further analysis.

“They’ve recommended that it be subject to further investigation with entities such as FICAC. So that’s where it is. I’ll need to get an update from them whether that has proceeded to that.”

The current FRA board, appointed in April of the previous year, has identified significant breakdowns in systems and governance, along with a severe cash flow crisis, hindering FRA operations.

These findings prompted the decision to conduct a thorough investigation following the outcomes of a special audit, conducted by the Office of the Auditor General.