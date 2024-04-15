FPL boosts forestry expertise

Twenty staff from Fiji Pine Limited successfully completed a two-day’ workshop in silviculture.

Fiji Pine says the training’s primary objective is to equip the forestry staff with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills related to the silvicultural establishment, thinning, and pruning of pine plantations, with a specific focus on Pinus caribaea plantations in Fiji.

It says silviculture moves the industry because it involves the thinning and pruning of pine trees, especially focusing on the Pinus caribaea species.

It adds that the training was a significant step towards enhancing the professional development and expertise of the FPL staff, as well as contributing to the overall growth and success of the company.

The two-day training sessions were conducted at Nabou Pine Station in Nadroga, facilitated by Graham Wilkinson, an Australian Forestry Consultant.