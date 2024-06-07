Former Post Fiji CEO pleads guilty

Post Fiji’s former Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod [File Photo]

Post Fiji’s former Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod has pleaded guilty to the amended charge of abuse of office.

Bansod was initially charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

FICAC filed the amended charge in the Suva Magistrates Court on 29th May.

It is alleged that Bansod provided false confidentiality and conflict of interest declaration for the tender of the design, development and implementation of the Post Fiji Mobile Application in 2022.

It is alleged that by doing so he breached the confidentiality of the tender procedure, which were acts prejudicial to the rights of Post Fiji Pte Limited.