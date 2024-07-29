Former finance officer granted bail over corruption related offense

A former finance officer at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court for corruption-related charges.

Sarika Devi Raj is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between 20th September 2019 and 19th June 2020, Raj, did arbitrary act for the purpose of gain, amounting to $182,404.99.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that she failed to declare that she was the sole proprietor of Maleka Investment, an active vendor for the RFMF, an act which was prejudicial to the rights of the institution.

Raj was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 under strict conditions such as not to re-offend, not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, to reside at a fixed address and not to relocate without leave of the court.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport and travel documents to the court, provide two suitable sureties with a surety bail bond of $10,000.00 each and to report to the FICAC headquarters on the first Friday of every month.

The matter has been adjourned to 16th August 2024 to check on the second phase disclosures.