Former Corrections Officer remanded

[Malakai Wainisau]

A former Corrections Service officer who allegedly assaulted a remand prisoner appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Malakai Wainisau is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Wainisau has been remanded in custody after he failed to meet the requirement of bail conditions.

He was ordered to produce two sureties however, he only managed to arrange one.

He was also not able to pay cash bail of $200 and has opted for Legal Aid representation in his case.

The matter will be called again on Thursday.

