Former ADPP now High Court Judge

From left-right: Solicitor-General Mr Ropate Green, Honourable Mr. Justice Gus Andree Wiltens, Justice Lee James Burney, President of the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Acting Chief Justice His Lordship Salesi Temo and Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu at the State House.[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Former Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee James Burney has been appointed as Puisne Judge of the High Court.

Justice Burney attended the swearing-in yesterday presided over by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Solicitor General Ropate Green, and Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu.

Before his appointment, Justice Burney served as Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions from 2014.

Justice Gus Andree Wiltens was also appointed as Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Gus Andree Wiltens brings nearly five decades of legal experience across New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Vanuatu, and the wider Pacific region.

As a District Court Judge in Manukau, he presided over more than 200 jury trials, spearheaded court renovations, and conducted educational seminars.