Forestry training centres urged to boost revenue streams

The Ministry of Forestry is urging the Forestry Training Centers to explore more potential revenue generation streams through better utilization of the available resources.

Acting Permanent Secretary Rovereto Nayacalevu expressed this during a tour of the Ministry’s Timber Industry Training Centre in Nasinu.

He highlights the need to look at the long term in terms of the sustainability of practices and ways to grow contributions back to the national economy.

Nayacalevu also discussed the existing status, capacity, facilities, and potential of the training centres both in Nasinu and Colo-i-Suva, training programs, products, and possible upgrades of the current facilities.

The Ministry of Forestry’s Timber Industry Training Centre in Nasinu was established on the 21st of December 1971, while the Forestry Training Centre in Colo-i-Suva was opened in 2002.