Force makes multiple arrests and drug farm raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force’s war on drugs continues to gain momentum with more arrests, seizures and discovery of farms, made possible through community support.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says through joint efforts with the Fiji Detector Dog Unit they have made multiple arrests and seizures with the majority being done in the Western and Southern Divisions.

In Lautoka, a man and a woman were arrested from a hotel on Monday after being found with white substances believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

The two also had dried leaves believed to be marijuana and cash believed to be from the proceeds of crime in their possession.

At a Lautoka school, a 15-year-old student was questioned after being found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana and a smoking apparatus.

In Malolo, Nadi, two men were arrested after they were allegedly found with several clear plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

In Sigatoka, a 30-year-old man was found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana while in Nalawa, three men were arrested after they were allegedly found with seeds and dried plants believed to be marijuana.

In Nadi, two men were arrested in Malolo after they were found with white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

In the Southern Division, arrests were made in Samabula, Nasinu, Raiwaqa, Valelevu, Newtown and Nadera while more farms were discovered in Kadavu.

In Raiwaqa, a 34-year old man was allegedly found with several zip lock plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine, loose branches believed to be marijuana, and syringes.

In Sambula, a 38-year-old man was found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine, while four others were arrested in a separate incident also in Samabula after they were found with zip lock bags containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The third reported case in Samabula saw a 38-year-old man taken in for questioning, after he was found with plastics containing white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine and a smoking apparatus.

In Valelevu, four men were arrested and questioned following the discovery of a sack containing bundles of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Newtown, Nasinu a man was arrested following a joint raid with the Fiji Detector Dog Unit at his home where they found a sack containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A team deployed to Kadavu made the discovery of more than 4,000 plants believed to be marijuana from five farms. Also arrested was a 49-year-old man.

Yesterday, a 57-year-old man and 57-year-old woman were taken into custody following a joint raid with the FDDU in their Nadonumai home.

Also discovered were several bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and zip lock plastics containing substances believed to be methamphetamine.

In Laucala Bay, Suva, a 16-year-old student was found with several clear plastics believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana

In the Eastern Division in Nakelo, a 50-year-old farmer was arrested after he was found with several dried plants believed to be marijuana.

In the Northern Division, arrests continue to be made in relation to the unlawful possession of illicit drugs at the main centers.

ACP Driu says the arrests and discoveries demonstrates how collaboration between law enforcement and the community can assist with efforts of detecting, disrupting and destroying those involved in the illicit drug trade.

He adds the deployment of specialized maritime capabilities for the conduct of quick operations based on information received has led to the discovery of more farms.

ACP Driu says every seizure and arrests make a difference, as the multiple arrests ranging from the unlawful possession and unlawful cultivation, demonstrates law enforcement’s commitment to keeping our communities safe.