Food issues prompt action

The Ministry of Trade has expressed concerns over the low turnout of retailers at meetings and public consultations regarding food quality.

Minister Manoa Kamikamica emphasizes the importance of participating in these meetings, as the Ministry continues to receive complaints from consumers about unethical business practices.

Kamikamica states that they are also intensifying food inspections to tackle problems related to labeling requirements, the sale of near-expiry items, and the importation, distribution, and storage of food products.

“The Health Ministry and the Town Council are inspectors, so we will continue that role of monitoring and try and lift the standards of particularly what is being consumed.”

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali emphasizes the vital role of stakeholders in resolving food-related issues and ensuring high standards are upheld both domestically and internationally.

“Ensure that we keep up with global best practices, also be wary of inferior products coming in, and you know, Fiji does not become a repository for inferior or dumb products as well.”

Ali says the Ministry remains committed to safeguarding consumer interests and enhancing food safety through active collaboration and rigorous enforcement.