Follow the money trail to disrupt criminal activities

Pacific Islands Law Officers Conference in Nadi

Attorney General Graham Leung told law enforcement agencies from the region attending the Pacific Islands Law Officers Conference in Nadi to follow the money trail to disrupt transnational crimes.

Leung says criminal networks are taking advantage of the region’s remote location, limited law enforcement and open economies.

He says now more than ever the Pacific is vulnerable to transnational crimes including drugs, human trafficking, cyber-crime and financial fraud.

He says these pose a serious threat to governance, security, and stability.

“The illicit movement of funds across jurisdictions undermines the economic stability of our nations, weakens governance, and diverts much-needed resources from public services such as health, education, and infrastructure.”

Leung says strengthening laws and closing enforcement gaps are crucial in the fight against financial crime.

“Without effective and robust detection measures and systems, these crimes can often infiltrate our economies and our countries, making it even harder to maintain financial integrity and stability.”

Leung stressed that asset seizure is key to fighting transnational crime, cutting off illicit profits to weaken criminal networks.

He stressed the need to follow the money and equip professionals with the skills to trace, freeze, and recover criminal proceeds.

