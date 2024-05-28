FNU and industries partner to enhance TVET curriculum

[Source: Fiji National University/ Facebook]

The Fiji National University is intensifying its collaboration with local and international industries to align its Technical and Vocational Education and Training curriculum with market needs.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says this partnership is designed to provide students with valuable opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, and job placements, ensuring that they are job-ready upon graduation.

While speaking at the 2024 FNU National TVET Forum, Radrodro emphasized the shared commitment to transform TVET in the country.

He also stressed the importance of recognizing TVET as a cornerstone of national development and individual empowerment.

Radrodro says while significant progress has been made, much remains to be done

He is also encouraging employers to actively engage in providing insights and opportunities for apprenticeships and on-the-job training.

“Today we stand as a crossroads ready to harness the potential of TVET to drive national development and empower people to become employable across the globe. Employers play a pivotal role in addressing TVET challenges. Their involvement is crucial in shaping curricula that reflect real-world demands.”

The Education Minister says they are prioritizing TVET as a key component of its educational strategy.

This involves enhancing the quality and accessibility of TVET programs, strengthening partnerships with industries, promoting research and innovation, and supporting professional development for TVET educators.

He adds that a national TVET policy has been developed and, following public consultation, will be submitted to Cabinet for endorsement.