FMA responds to FICAC, Respect media freedom it says

The Fijian Media Association has called on public officeholders to respect media freedom and democratic discourse on issues of national concern.

The FMA says attempts to suppress public discourse and commentary are an attack on transparency and accountability.

The association was responding to a recent press statement by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption titled “Let the Commission of Inquiry Do Its Job” where it urges the public to respect the process.

The FMA says this is an affront to the fundamental rights of the media and the public’s right to information or its right to question a process.

It adds that the subsequent statement from the Commission of Inquiry, led by Justice David Ashton-Lewis, demonstrates a commitment to transparency and adherence to the principles of natural justice.

The FMA says it stands firm in its conviction that press freedom is a right, and despite the challenges, the association will continue to serve as a check on power, no matter how individuals or institutions may try to curtail media reporting on issues of national concern.