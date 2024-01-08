FLP leader pays tribute to Late Vinod Patel

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Vinod Patel

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has paid tribute to prominent Ba personality and business executive Vinod Patel.

Patel passed away on Friday, at the age of 84.

Chaudhry commended Patel’s contribution, saying he extended the nationwide empire of the Vinod Patel Group, which developed from a small hardware store in Ba.

He adds that Vinod Patel will long be remembered for his passion and outstanding contribution to soccer, both at the district and national level.

Patel served as the President of Ba Football and was the Vice Patron and Trustee of the Fiji Football Association from 2005 onwards.

The FLP Leader has extended his sympathy and deepest condolences to the late Patel’s wife and family.