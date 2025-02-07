Five more FCS officers axed

[File Photo]

Five more corrections officers have been terminated after testing positive for illicit drug use.

This follows the Fiji Corrections Service’s ongoing random drug testing initiative to ensure a drug-free work environment and maintain public confidence.

Officers are subject to unannounced screenings, and positive results are met with disciplinary action.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa reaffirmed the FCS’s zero-tolerance policy on drug use, emphasizing that officers violating it will face consequences.

Stringent measures, including increased testing and awareness programs, will continue.

Dr. Nakarawa urged all personnel to uphold their duties with honor and responsibility, highlighting their role in offender rehabilitation and reintegration.

The FCS is committed to ensuring adherence to all relevant laws and policies and will take decisive action against any breaches.