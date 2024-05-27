Fisheries Ministry focuses on aquaculture

The Fisheries Ministry is working with its stakeholders and partners to take the aquaculture sector to greater heights.

Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu says that the Ministry is determined to steer Fiji towards a robust aquaculture sector that serves Fijians, addresses the needs and safeguards the economy.

Ravu says they are focusing on providing a reliable source of protein and essential nutrients, contributing to the nation’s food security.

Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He adds they want to boost economic growth through significant progress from subsistence to semi commercial and fully commercialized aquaculture farms.

The Ministry of Fisheries has close to 500 aquaculture farmers around Fiji and according to Ravu the hiring of an excavator and trucks for construction and maintenance of ponds cost around $10,000.