First ever recycling on the Go Forum

30 students will be part of the groundbreaking event of Recycling on the Go (ROG) Ambassadors Leadership Forum which starts today.

This is after the Pacific Recycling Foundation partnered with Tanoa Hotel Group for the inaugural event.

The students known as ROG Ambassadors are from Jai Narayan College, Jasper Williams High School, and Nadi Sangam Primary School.

Alongside these young recycling and environmental advocates, key stakeholders will converge to contribute to the evolution of the ROG strategy, fostering sustainable recycling practices within school environments.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the forum will also provide a platform for students from these schools to share their unique experiences, journeys, and challenges encountered during their advocacy endeavors, fostering peer-to-peer learning and collaboration.