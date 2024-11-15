Fire destroys multiple rooms at John Wesley College

A fire at John Wesley College in Raiwaqa, Suva, has destroyed the technical drawing room, science and computer labs, the home economics room, and the staff room.

The incident began around 10 a.m.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane acknowledged that fire trucks arrived late to the scene.

He states that if the trucks had arrived earlier, the buildings could have been saved.

Sowane also expressed disappointment at the behavior of some students, who were seen roaming around the area.

He stresses the importance of student safety and called for proper fire safety guidelines to be implemented.

Police and fire officers remain at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Year 12 students are still sitting for their exams.

Fortunately, all other students and staff were evacuated safely.