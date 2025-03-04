Fiji’s cooperatives thrive with $151m in assets

Six cooperative groups are set to take their businesses to new heights after securing government grants under the Cooperative Development Fund.

This funding is part of a $400,000 allocation from the 2024-2025 national budget aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector and boosting economic growth.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this at the launch of the United International Year of Co-operatives 2025.

He says this isn’t the end of the road as the Ministry of Trade will continue reviewing submissions, and more announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Rabuka acknowledges the sector’s remarkable growth.

“Fiji now has 715 ranges of cooperatives operating across 15 different sectors and consisting of about 40,000 members. Collectively, these cooperatives hold $151 million in assets, generating $26 million in revenue and $2.5 million in profit.”

To support digital expansion in the sector, Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali welcomes the launch of the cooperative database system.

“The new platform is not just a tool; it’s a game changer, and for the first time, our people, whether in urban centers or the remotest of islands, can access cooperative information with just a few clicks. It opens doors for transparency, accountability, and, of course, faster support and more efficient government services.”

Ali says the ministry continues to note the growth in the cooperative sector, registering an average of two new cooperatives every week.

With business opportunities growing through government and stakeholder support, the public is urged to take advantage of such assistance programs.

